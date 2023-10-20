Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $33.83

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

