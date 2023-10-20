Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $50.33

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

