Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion.
BCE opened at C$51.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.65. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The stock has a market cap of C$46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
