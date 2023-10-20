Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Cormark issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at C$51.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.65. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The stock has a market cap of C$46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 153.57%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.