Brokers Issue Forecasts for BP p.l.c.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

BP Stock Down 1.0 %

BP opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. BP has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

