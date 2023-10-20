Brokers Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

