Brokers Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $248.41 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.84 and its 200 day moving average is $280.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.14.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

