Brokers Set Expectations for Westlake Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.61 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Westlake Trading Down 2.3 %

Westlake stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. Westlake has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

