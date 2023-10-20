Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,239,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,008,396.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $98,361 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

