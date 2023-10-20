Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 461,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,866 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

CZR opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.