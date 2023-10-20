Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.36. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 16,980 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

