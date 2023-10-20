Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.36. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 16,980 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
