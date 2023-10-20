Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.94. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 272.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 106,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.