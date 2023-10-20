Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Camping World has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after buying an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 1,908,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.