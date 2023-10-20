Canal Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $4,673,201.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

