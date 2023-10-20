Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.25 and traded as low as C$14.13. Canso Credit Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.17, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.23.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.