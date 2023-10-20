Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $514,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 126.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

