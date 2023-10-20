Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$6.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.40.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.09.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of C$448.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$392.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.6619355 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile



Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

