Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.91 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.