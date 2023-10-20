CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

