Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $23.50. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 120,182 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. acquired 83,857 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $2,009,213.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,462,597 shares of company stock valued at $147,510,899 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,088,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,832,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,632,000 after acquiring an additional 347,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.