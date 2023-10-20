ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ChargePoint traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 4,592,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,807,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,454,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,881,383 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.