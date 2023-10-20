Charles Mcwherter Sells 21,743 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12.

On Friday, August 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $249,426.62.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.