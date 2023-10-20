Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

