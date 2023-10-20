Charles Woodburn Purchases 14 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($185.54).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 15 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,019 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £152.85 ($186.70).

BA opened at GBX 1,040.50 ($12.71) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 983.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.36).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($12.83) to GBX 1,170 ($14.29) in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.05) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.15).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

