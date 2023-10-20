Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Chewy stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Chewy has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $752,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

