Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.65 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

