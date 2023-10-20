Chris Hopkinson Purchases 289,063 Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Hopkinson bought 289,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £237,031.66 ($289,522.00).

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 80.50 ($0.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

