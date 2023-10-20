Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have commented on C. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.