Citigroup Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $198.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.24.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.68. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,321,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,287,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.