Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 86 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($25.86) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,223.79).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($28.15), for a total transaction of £311,175 ($380,084.28).

On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($27.97) per share, for a total transaction of £1,809.10 ($2,209.72).

On Thursday, August 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.28), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($156,312.69).

On Thursday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 194 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($28.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500.80 ($5,497.50).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,137 ($26.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,811 ($22.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($31.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,235.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,327.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.64) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.76) to GBX 2,400 ($29.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.98) to GBX 3,000 ($36.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($33.83).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

