Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.17

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.17 and traded as low as $26.02. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 469 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.03) to GBX 3,150 ($38.48) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.98) to GBX 3,000 ($36.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.76) to GBX 2,400 ($29.31) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

