Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 125,285 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

