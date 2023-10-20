Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $739.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

