Comparing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Equity Residential pays out 119.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 219.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.74 billion 8.40 $776.91 million $2.21 26.47 Physicians Realty Trust $526.64 million 5.11 $104.37 million $0.42 26.85

This table compares Equity Residential and Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Physicians Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.58% 7.40% 4.13% Physicians Realty Trust 18.20% 3.25% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Equity Residential and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 1 9 5 0 2.27 Physicians Realty Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $67.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.82, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Equity Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Physicians Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of June 30, 2023, owned approximately 96.0% of OP Units.

