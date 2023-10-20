Comparing Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of RLX Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Smoore International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smoore International and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smoore International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology $773.18 million 3.23 $208.96 million $0.03 53.00

Analyst Recommendations

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Smoore International.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smoore International and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smoore International 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Smoore International.

Profitability

This table compares Smoore International and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smoore International N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 20.78% 2.57% 2.44%

Summary

RLX Technology beats Smoore International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smoore International

(Get Free Report)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients. The company also offers vaping solutions under the FEELM brand; open system vaping products under the VAPORESSO brand; and HTP atomization solutions under the METEX brand. In addition, it provides anti-leakage technology under the COREX brand; and smart electric core platform under the Axon Chip brand. The company serves in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Croatia, New Zealand, and internationally. Smoore International Holdings Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.