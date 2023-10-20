Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$8.75.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of CMG opened at C$9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$769.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$10.29.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.75 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3302392 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

