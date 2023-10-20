Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 230,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 455,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VLRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 2.54.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.
