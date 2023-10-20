Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.74

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 198678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Corning by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

