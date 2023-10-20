Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Coty Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after acquiring an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 26.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

