Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $118.87 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

