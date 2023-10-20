Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) versus Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Critical Contrast

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crédit Agricole and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crédit Agricole 2 3 0 0 1.60 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 137.37%. Given Crédit Agricole’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crédit Agricole is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crédit Agricole pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Crédit Agricole pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crédit Agricole 25.41% 8.01% 0.27% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.01% 0.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crédit Agricole and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crédit Agricole $25.08 billion 1.45 $5.73 billion $0.98 6.06 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.44 $109.00 million $725.05 5.94

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crédit Agricole, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking segments. The company offers banking products and services, including savings, current, and money market accounts and deposits; finance, payment, and cash flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services. It also provides wealth management services comprising a range of savings and investment solutions in traditional or real assets; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office outsourcing solutions, and fund distribution support and issuer services; and online banking services. The company serves retail customers, corporates, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. Crédit Agricole S.A. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

