CRH (NYSE:CRH) vs. Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Financial Contrast

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) and CRH (NYSE:CRH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tecnoglass and CRH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass 24.07% 53.20% 26.25% CRH N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tecnoglass has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRH has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

23.6% of Tecnoglass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tecnoglass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tecnoglass pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CRH pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Tecnoglass pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tecnoglass has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tecnoglass and CRH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass $716.57 million 2.16 $155.74 million $4.25 7.63 CRH $32.72 billion 1.19 $3.85 billion N/A N/A

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Tecnoglass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tecnoglass and CRH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass 0 1 2 0 2.67 CRH 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tecnoglass presently has a consensus price target of $50.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. CRH has a consensus price target of $37.88, indicating a potential downside of 30.58%. Given Tecnoglass’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tecnoglass is more favorable than CRH.

Summary

Tecnoglass beats CRH on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also provides aluminum products, including bars, plates, profiles, rods, and tubes that are used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and related products. In addition, the company offers curtain wall/floating facades, stick facade systems, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products primarily under the Tecnoglass, ESWindows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications. In addition, the company offers network access products, which include composite access chambers, covers, passive safety systems, retention sockets, sealants, and meter boxes; and paving and construction services. Further, it provides building and civil engineering contracting, contract surfacing, operates logistics and owned railway infrastructure; sells and distributes cement; and supplies access chambers and ducting products. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

