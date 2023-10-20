Critical Analysis: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) and L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.35 billion 1.89 $187.20 million $0.57 32.37 L’Air Liquide $31.54 billion 2.74 $2.91 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Element Solutions and L’Air Liquide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Element Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Element Solutions and L’Air Liquide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 L’Air Liquide 1 1 2 0 2.25

Element Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.47%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than L’Air Liquide.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and L’Air Liquide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 5.90% 13.13% 6.21% L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. L’Air Liquide pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Element Solutions pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Element Solutions beats L’Air Liquide on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies solder technologies, fluxes, cleaners, and other attachment materials for the electronics assembly industry; proprietary liquid chemical processes to manufacture printed circuit boards; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for integrated circuit fabrication and semiconductor packaging. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector. This segment also includes healthcare business, which provides medical gases, home healthcare services, medical equipment, and specialty ingredient to patients, healthcare professionals, and hospitals; and electronic business supply carrier gases, electronic specialty and advanced materials, equipment and installation, and service to semiconductor, flat panel, and photovoltaic markets. Its Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants to third parties; and design and manufacture plants in traditional, renewable and alternative energy sectors. The Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to energy transition, primarily in transport, energy, and waste valorization, as well as space exploration, aerospace, fundamental sciences, and quantum computing. This segment also invests in biomethane production units; develops stations for distributing natural biogas for vehicles and hydrogen; operates biomethane production units for maritime industry; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

