Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $814.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

