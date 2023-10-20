CrossFirst Bankshares’ (CFB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $533.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.72 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $107,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

