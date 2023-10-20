Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $138.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.89.

NYSE:CCI opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

