Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Crown were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Crown by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $96.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.