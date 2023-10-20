Crown Point Energy (CWVLF) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Free Report) is one of 363 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown Point Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Crown Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Point Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Point Energy N/A N/A -0.33 Crown Point Energy Competitors $846.51 million $224.36 million -53.67

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Point Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown Point Energy. Crown Point Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crown Point Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Point Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Point Energy Competitors 650 4138 7693 298 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Crown Point Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Point Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Point Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Point Energy N/A N/A N/A Crown Point Energy Competitors 179.72% 8.14% 3.93%

Summary

Crown Point Energy peers beat Crown Point Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Point Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin. The company was formerly known as Crown Point Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Crown Point Energy Inc. in July 2012. Crown Point Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Crown Point Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Liminar Energia S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.