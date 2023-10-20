CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2,763.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CubeSmart by 15.0% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 157,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 703,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.