Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Cummins stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

