Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.9 %

CW stock opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

